Baja California officials tentatively agree to mitigation measures to prevent sewage leaks

A tentative agreement has been reached with Baja California officials to begin mitigation measures to prevent raw sewage from leaking into the Pacific Ocean.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina told KPBS Midday Edition he met Tuesday night with Kurt Honold, Baja California's secretary of economy and innovation, and Jose Armando Fernandez, secretary of water for Baja California. He said they agreed to a tentative plan for emergency mitigation measures at the San Antonio de las Buenos sewage treatment plant in Tijuana, to lessen the impact of sewage leaks until planned upgrades are made at the plant.

Dedina said the plan involves "doing what any other sewage treatment plant would do: chlorination, dredging, hopefully aerators ... Anything that will help reduce the impacts from that defunct environmental disaster that's hurting beaches in Mexico, it's hurting beaches in Imperial Beach."

A ruptured sewage pipe in Tijuana began leaking an average of 32 million gallons of treated and raw sewage into the Tijuana River at the end of July, and has polluted and closed beaches from the border through Imperial Beach and Coronado. So far 288 million gallons have spilled into the Tijuana River, according to a statement released Wednesday from the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission. Dedina said Baja California officials told him that pipe will be repaired by Friday.

KPBS reached out to the Baja California government and the U.S. IBWC for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Dedina spoke to KPBS Midday Edition on Wednesday about the ongoing problem of cross-border sewage spills.