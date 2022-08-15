In photos: Veterans with disabilities cycle, surf and more at rehab sports clinic

Last weekend, nearly 80 veterans with disabilities from across the U.S. came to San Diego for the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. The clinic aims to help veterans rehabilitate from recent injuries and improve their quality of life using adaptive sports — sports for individuals with disabilities.
Rehab sports clinic takes veterans for a spin
From Aug. 8-12, instructors showed vets from all branches of the military how to cycle, surf, kayak and more while having an injury. The disabilities ranged from traumatic brain injuries to loss of limbs.
“(Adaptive sports) is a model of rehabilitation to get veterans out of the hospital and into the community trying some new things and really pushing themselves,” said Leif Nelson, director of adaptive sports and arts at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Hang 10: Veterans surf at rehab sports clinic
The VA organized the clinic in partnership with various groups that help injured veterans: The Wounded Warrior Project, which supports vets and their caretakers, provided instruction and bicycles, including modified ones for adaptive cycling. AmpSurf, a nonprofit that teaches adaptive surfing, brought vets to La Jolla Shores for a lesson. Finally, Mission Bay Yacht Club provided the vets with kayaks and training.
Veterans with disabilities paddle it out at Mission Beach Yacht Club
This year marked the first time the clinic was held in person since 2019. The pandemic forced the clinic to host a virtual event.
