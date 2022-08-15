In photos: Veterans with disabilities cycle, surf and more at rehab sports clinic

Mike Damron / KPBS Veterans participate in adaptive cycling in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. Tidelands Park in Coronado, Calif. Aug. 8, 2022.

Last weekend, nearly 80 veterans with disabilities from across the U.S. came to San Diego for the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. The clinic aims to help veterans rehabilitate from recent injuries and improve their quality of life using adaptive sports — sports for individuals with disabilities.

Mike Damron / KPBS People attend the cycling event of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. Tidelands Park in Coronado, Calif. Aug. 8, 2022.

Rehab sports clinic takes veterans for a spin

Mike Damron / KPBS A veteran participating in the National Summer Sports Clinic stands on a surfboard. La Jolla Shores, Calif. Aug. 8, 2022.

From Aug. 8-12, instructors showed vets from all branches of the military how to cycle, surf, kayak and more while having an injury. The disabilities ranged from traumatic brain injuries to loss of limbs.

Mike Damron / KPBS Dana Cummings, director and founder of AmpSurf, speaks to sports clinic participants. La Jolla Shores, Calif. Aug. 8, 2022. Nonprofit AmpSurf teaches people adaptive surf therapy.

Mike Damron / KPBS Dana Cummings, director and founder of AmpSurf, instructs participants of the National Summer Sports Clinic. La Jolla Shores, Calif. Aug. 8, 2022. Nonprofit AmpSurf teaches people adaptive surf therapy.

“(Adaptive sports) is a model of rehabilitation to get veterans out of the hospital and into the community trying some new things and really pushing themselves,” said Leif Nelson, director of adaptive sports and arts at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Mike Damron / KPBS Bryan Maximo of Temple Hills, Maryland, surfs at La Jolla Shores, Calif. Aug. 8, 2022.

Mike Damron / KPBS Veterans surf at La Jolla Shores in La Jolla, Calif. Aug. 8, 2022.

Hang 10: Veterans surf at rehab sports clinic

Mike Damron / KPBS Veterans kayak during the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 10, 2022.

Mike Damron / KPBS A veteran kayaks during the National Summer Sports Clinic. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 10, 2022.

The VA organized the clinic in partnership with various groups that help injured veterans: The Wounded Warrior Project, which supports vets and their caretakers, provided instruction and bicycles, including modified ones for adaptive cycling. AmpSurf, a nonprofit that teaches adaptive surfing, brought vets to La Jolla Shores for a lesson. Finally, Mission Bay Yacht Club provided the vets with kayaks and training.

Mike Damron / KPBS Veterans kayak during the National Summer Sports Clinic. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 10, 2022.

Mike Damron / KPBS Veterans kayak during the National Summer Sports Clinic. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 10, 2022.

Veterans with disabilities paddle it out at Mission Beach Yacht Club

Mike Damron / KPBS Participants in the National Summer Sports Clinic take a yoga class in Coronado, Calif. Aug. 10, 2022.

Mike Damron / KPBS Participants in the National Summer Sports Clinic take a yoga class in Coronado, Calif. Aug. 10, 2022.

This year marked the first time the clinic was held in person since 2019. The pandemic forced the clinic to host a virtual event.

Mike Damron / KPBS A participant in the National Summer Sports Clinic takes a yoga class in Coronado, Calif. Aug. 10, 2022.