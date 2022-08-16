Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

No masks required for start of San Diego Unified 2022-23 school year

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Contributors: M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT
IMG_6079.jpg
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Jim Olivari picks up his two grandsons at Golden Hill Elementary. San Diego, Calif., July 18, 2022.

Starting the 2022-23 school year, San Diego Unified School District will not require district-wide masking.

School Board Trustee Richard Barrera told KPBS Friday that the district-wide indoor mandate that started with summer school last month has been lifted. A mask requirement could return to individual schools sites if an outbreak of COVID-19 cases is reported.

IMG_7161.jpg
Education
RELATED: Poway to Palomar takes high school students to college
M.G. Perez

In a statement Monday, district officials said “In the event that we need to consider district wide masking, we will examine multiple measures that are reflective of school-based transmission, such as number of schools meeting individual site masking metrics, absences, and peer-reviewed studies.”

The statement also said facial coverings won’t be required even if the county re-enters the high tier of the CDC’s COVID-19 community level. As of Aug. 15, San Diego County is in the CDC’s “medium” COVID-19 community level.

Individual schools will be required to reinstate masking requirements if within 14 days, at least three outbreaks have occurred and more than 5% of the school population is infected. Masking would be required for a 14-day period.

Current case numbers and other statistics for San Diego Unified are available on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The new school year begins Aug. 29, 2022.

Tags

Local Tracking COVID-19
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
More News