San Diego airport at 'ground stop' after security concern

Terminal two east and west at San Diego International Airport were at a ground stop, meaning no planes could depart or land Thursday afternoon following a security concern, an airport spokesperson said.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) representative said thousands of people — passengers and crews — were asked to deplane and go through security screening again.

“At approximately 12:25 p.m. today at San Diego International Airport, a traveler took a carry-on that had been identified for additional screening and walked into the sterile area of the airport,” said the TSA representative in a statement. “TSA officers began searching for the traveler and were not able to locate him. As a result, TSA made the decision to clear Terminal 2 West & East.

“Law enforcement canines and TSA are currently conducting (a) sweep of the terminal. Once that is complete, TSA will begin rescreening all travelers once the terminal is clear of any potential security threats. We ask all travelers to exercise patience while this incident is resolved.”

Video from a passenger shared with KPBS showed hundreds of people waiting in line as of 2:30 p.m.

The airport's website shows several departures and arrivals have been delayed.