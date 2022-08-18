Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

San Diego airport at 'ground stop' after security concern

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published August 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT
Updated August 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM PDT
San Diego International Airport sign on Harbor Drive on Aug. 12, 2019
Erik Anderson
San Diego International Airport sign on Harbor Drive on Aug. 12, 2019

Terminal two east and west at San Diego International Airport were at a ground stop, meaning no planes could depart or land Thursday afternoon following a security concern, an airport spokesperson said.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) representative said thousands of people — passengers and crews — were asked to deplane and go through security screening again.

“At approximately 12:25 p.m. today at San Diego International Airport, a traveler took a carry-on that had been identified for additional screening and walked into the sterile area of the airport,” said the TSA representative in a statement. “TSA officers began searching for the traveler and were not able to locate him. As a result, TSA made the decision to clear Terminal 2 West & East.

“Law enforcement canines and TSA are currently conducting (a) sweep of the terminal. Once that is complete, TSA will begin rescreening all travelers once the terminal is clear of any potential security threats. We ask all travelers to exercise patience while this incident is resolved.”

Video from a passenger shared with KPBS showed hundreds of people waiting in line as of 2:30 p.m.

The airport's website shows several departures and arrivals have been delayed.

To check your flight status, visit the airport website.

Updated: August 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT
This is a developing story. Information will be added as it becomes available.
Local
Alexander Nguyen
As web producer, Alexander Nguyen is responsible for covering breaking news online, writing web stories, and copy editing and updating the station’s website and social media. Alexander has covered Southern California extensively for several publications, including Patch, Times of San Diego, MyNewsLA.com, and NBC San Diego where he won several Society of Professional Journalists and San Diego Press Club awards for his writing. Alexander is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and San Diego Press Club. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in journalism innovation from Syracuse University.
See stories by Alexander Nguyen
More News