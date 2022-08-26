Strong rip currents on North County beaches call for extra caution

Officials are calling for extra precaution if you plan on enjoying the beach over the weekend.

A swell coming in from the South-Southwest is creating bigger surf and stronger rip currents, especially on North County beaches.

"The overall general public, they probably don't realize the changes going on with the surf and the South swell, and the increase in rip current activity," said Alex Tardy, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

People caught in rip currents can be swept out to sea and they are peaking on Saturday and Sunday.

"It looks like three to six feet type surf, not huge ... but for summer, you know, a moderate set of waves coming up," Tardy said. "And what that means for rip currents is they'll be more active along our beaches, and typically the south swell affects the North County more, like Oceanside and Orange County."

Tardy says that as Labor Day approaches, San Diego is headed into a heat wave. So more people may be headed to the beach.

"The beach is obviously the best place to go during heat waves. This weekend's going to be warm, not hot, so it's pretty perfect weather," Tardy said, "Besides the rip current danger."

Greg Trebbe, a beach lifeguard sergeant with the City of Oceanside, said many beach visitors are oblivious to stronger rip currents, so his team is ready to jump into action if needed.

"Our staff is always diligent. Even on the smallest days, we can have hazards that maybe are not readily visible to the public," he said. "But on days that we have larger or stronger rip currents, they're definitely aware of that and try to be extra vigilant.”

Trebbe said the best thing to do, if you find yourself caught in a rip current, is to stay calm. Don't try to fight the current and try swimming parallel to shore or float on your back until help arrives.

“Especially with people who aren't very familiar with the ocean, we ask that you know your limitations. If you're not a strong swimmer, stay where you can touch, waist deep, and we encourage you to swim near a lifeguard," he said.

Active lifeguard towers can be looked up on the agency's website of the beach you plan on visiting.