ADL pushes for social media platforms to be held accountable for online hate with AB 587

A bill currently awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature would require social media platforms to disclose their community safety guidelines around hate, harassment and disinformaton and report data on enforcement of those policies. The Anti-Defamation League of Los Angeles co-sponsored the bill with Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Burbank. San Diego Assemblymember Chris Ward was a co-author.

“Despite the fierce opposition from big social media platforms, our coalition of over 90 supporting organizations didn’t back down and the California State Legislature heard our call for action. Governor Newsom now must swiftly sign AB 587 to protect all Californians,” Kendall Kosai, Director of Policy for ADL’s Western Division, said.

Jeffery Abrams, Regional Director of ADL Los Angeles said the organization's "Online Hate and Harassment Report: The American Experience 2022", published in June, highlights the need for this legislation. The data shows 65% of people in marginalized groups have experienced hate-based harassment online.

Meanwhile, opponents of the bill say it raises security concerns and that the reporting requirements could provide, "bad actors with roadmaps" to exploit the platforms.

Abrams joined Midday Edition to discuss how this legislation is the first step in stopping online hate.

