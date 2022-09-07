Give Now
Grape Day Festival returns to celebrate Escondido’s rich agricultural roots

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published September 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM PDT
Alysha Stehly, Vesper Vineyards
Dating back to the early 1900s, Escondido's Grape Day Festival celebrates the city's rich agricultural roots.

This year’s festival will be held Saturday Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a range of entertainment. Food and grape stomping will be a part of what the Escondido History Center is calling the city's “one-day history lesson.”

Samantha Nawrocki
Samantha Nawrocki, event coordinator for the festival, joined KPBS Midday Edition Wednesday to talk more about how this year's event will replicate the festival during its earliest years.

"We're taking it back to an agricultural festival where there's going to be old-time games, old-time music and everything that's basically from those early years, from 1908 up to the (first world) war, which is kind of when that first heyday of the festival sort of happened," Nawrocki said.

Tags

Local AgricultureNorth County
