Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Plane crashes off runway at Naval Air Station North Island

By City News Service
Contributors: KPBS Staff
Published September 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM PDT
A crashed plane near the runway at the North Island Naval Air Station
Courtesy of San Diego Web Cam
A plane operated by a Navy contractor sits crashed off of the runway at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado, Sept. 9, 2022.

A civilian aircraft crashed off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island Friday, coming to rest on the San Diego Bay shoreline at the edge of the water.

The accident, involving a plane operated by a military contractor, occurred about 1:15 p.m., base spokesman Kevin Dixon said.

The two people onboard were able to walk away from the crash but were taken to a hospital as a precaution, he added.

The cause of the crash, which took place at the northern end of the runway, is under investigation, Dixon said. The airplane, which wound up stuck on a thin, sandy beach, appeared to have sustained minor damage in the accident, he said.

Local
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News