Plane crashes off runway at Naval Air Station North Island

A civilian aircraft crashed off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island Friday, coming to rest on the San Diego Bay shoreline at the edge of the water.

The accident, involving a plane operated by a military contractor, occurred about 1:15 p.m., base spokesman Kevin Dixon said.

The two people onboard were able to walk away from the crash but were taken to a hospital as a precaution, he added.

The cause of the crash, which took place at the northern end of the runway, is under investigation, Dixon said. The airplane, which wound up stuck on a thin, sandy beach, appeared to have sustained minor damage in the accident, he said.