Local conservative political action group looks to 'take back' San Diego in upcoming election

A controversial San Diego church previously known for spreading pandemic misinformation, is now host to a grassroots conservative political action group called "The RMNNT."

In their own words, the group looks to “take back” San Diego by influencing local politics.

Six people who are either members of the group or have attended past meetings are on the upcoming November ballot.

Candidates affiliated with the group include Jesse Vigil and Keren Dominguez, who are running for Chula Vista Elementary school board seats one and five; Mary Davis, who is running for the Alpine Community Planning Group; Rich Truchinski, who is running for the Tri-City Healthcare District; and Morgan Magill, who is running for the Lakeside Community Planning Group.

Also on the ballot is Awaken Church pastor Andre Johnson, who is a candidate for the Encinitas Union school board.

Voice of San Diego education reporter Jakob McWhinney joined Midday Edition on Monday with more on the group.

