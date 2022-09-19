Give Now
Local conservative political action group looks to 'take back' San Diego in upcoming election

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published September 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM PDT
The Awaken Church logo is flanked by Christmas wreaths at the organization's Kearny Mesa location, Dec. 3, 2020.
Roland Lizarondo
The Awaken Church logo is flanked by Christmas wreaths at the organization's Kearny Mesa location, Dec. 3, 2020.

A controversial San Diego church previously known for spreading pandemic misinformation, is now host to a grassroots conservative political action group called "The RMNNT."

In their own words, the group looks to “take back” San Diego by influencing local politics.

Six people who are either members of the group or have attended past meetings are on the upcoming November ballot.

Candidates affiliated with the group include Jesse Vigil and Keren Dominguez, who are running for Chula Vista Elementary school board seats one and five; Mary Davis, who is running for the Alpine Community Planning Group; Rich Truchinski, who is running for the Tri-City Healthcare District; and Morgan Magill, who is running for the Lakeside Community Planning Group.

Also on the ballot is Awaken Church pastor Andre Johnson, who is a candidate for the Encinitas Union school board.

Voice of San Diego education reporter Jakob McWhinney joined Midday Edition on Monday with more on the group.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

