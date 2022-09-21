Give Now
'Human composting' brings eco-friendly burial to California

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published September 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT
A meadow covered in wildflowers in the Cleveland National Forest in San Diego County.
Photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service.
A meadow covered in wildflowers in the Cleveland National Forest in San Diego County.

Beginning in 2027, a new form of burial will be allowed in California. On Sunday Gov. Gavin Newson signed a bill into law that legalizes a process called natural organic reduction (NOR) or the reduction of human remains.

“This is an alternative method of final disposition that won’t contribute emissions into our atmosphere and will actually capture CO2 in our soil and trees. For each individual who chooses NOR over conventional burial or cremation, the process saves the equivalent of one metric ton of carbon from entering the environment,” said Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens).

The method, which transforms a human body into nutrient-rich soil over a 45-day period, is already available in Washington, Oregon, Vermont and Colorado.

Advocates of human composting say that it's cleaner and more eco-friendly than traditional burial, which uses harmful chemicals, or cremation, which produces significant carbon dioxide emissions. Data from the National Funeral Directors Association show the majority of Californians are cremated.

Tom Harries, co-founder of Earth Funeral spoke with Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on the alternative burial method.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
