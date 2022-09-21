'Human composting' brings eco-friendly burial to California

Beginning in 2027, a new form of burial will be allowed in California. On Sunday Gov. Gavin Newson signed a bill into law that legalizes a process called natural organic reduction (NOR) or the reduction of human remains.

“This is an alternative method of final disposition that won’t contribute emissions into our atmosphere and will actually capture CO2 in our soil and trees. For each individual who chooses NOR over conventional burial or cremation, the process saves the equivalent of one metric ton of carbon from entering the environment,” said Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens).

The method, which transforms a human body into nutrient-rich soil over a 45-day period, is already available in Washington, Oregon, Vermont and Colorado.

Advocates of human composting say that it's cleaner and more eco-friendly than traditional burial, which uses harmful chemicals, or cremation, which produces significant carbon dioxide emissions. Data from the National Funeral Directors Association show the majority of Californians are cremated.

Tom Harries, co-founder of Earth Funeral spoke with Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on the alternative burial method.

