Reflections on Indigenous People's Day

The second Monday of October is recognized for the second time this year by President Joe Biden as Indigenous People’s Day. It replaces Columbus Day in name, as a wide body of historical analysis of the former holiday’s namesake has highlighted the tragic reality of colonization. Beginning in 2019 California Governor Gavin Newsom first proclaimed the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day.

Many hope that the renamed holiday will serve as a commemoration of the perseverance that indigenous people embody in the face of past and present injustice.

Now, acknowledgments of Indigenous lands are becoming commonplace as more people are making conscious efforts to recognize the history of America's native people.

Joely Proudfit, a CSU San Marcos professor and the first Indigenous woman appointed to California’s Commission on the status of Women and Girls, joined Midday Edition on Monday to reflect on the holiday.

