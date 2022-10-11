Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Will sports betting become legal in California?

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT
Election 2022 California Sports Betting
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of free bets that could be placed at the Golden 1 Center's Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge in Sacramento, Calif.

Propositions 26 and 27 would both legalize sports betting in California, but with different approaches.

Proposition 26 would permit sports betting at Native American casinos and California racetracks, while Proposition 27 would allow online sports betting. If current polling holds true, however, it is likely both propositions will fail to pass in the November election.

"Since the Supreme Court allowed states to do this in 2018, there's been this huge gold rush all across the country with states taking different routes ... nearly all moving in the direction of legalizing gaming," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego. "California is one of the last holdouts and that seems surprising. And it looks like as of November, we may still be a holdout because neither of these initiatives is faring very well in initial polling."

Even if both propositions fail in November, it won't be the end of the road for legalized sports betting in California, Kousser said.

"These initiatives, even if they both go down to defeat in November, that won't end the debate on gambling in California just because it's such a massive market," Kousser said. "We're going to see another attempt for someone to capitalize on it."

Kousser joined KPBS Midday Edition Tuesday to explain the differences between the propositions 26 and 27, and the major players behind them.

Tags

Local LawVoter Hub
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News