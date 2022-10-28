Give Now
Who are you remembering on Día de los Muertos?

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 28, 2022 at 11:18 AM PDT
IMG_0160.jpeg
Tania Thorne
/
KPBS
A classic car with a Día De Los Muertos altar display at the Día De Los Muertos festival in Oceanside, Calif. October 23, 2022.

Día De Los Muertos — The Day of the Dead — is typically celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. The traditional Mexican holiday is a celebration of the dead, rather than a traditional Western mourning of those that have died. Each person or family has their own way of observing their deceased loved ones.

One of the most traditional ways to celebrate the dead is to build a private altar — an ofrenda — dedicated to a loved one. These ofrendas are often lovingly decorated with flowers and candles, and are adorned with the favorite food or beverages of the dead, along with photos or other tokens of remembrance.

Singing, dancing and telling cheerful stories of the past are some of the most common ways to bring the dead back to life for a day or two. After all, it’s a celebration first and foremost.

Of course, everyone has their own personal, informal ways of remembering a loved one. For some, it’s cooking a signature dish to evoke the tastes and smells of happier times. For others, music can be the best way to feel closer to the person they can no longer be with.

So whether you don calaveras makeup and join in revelry with others, or prefer to celebrate alone with some pan de muerte (or a shot of Mezcal), we want to know how you celebrate your dearly departed around Día de los Muertos.

Do you opt for a traditional observance of the Mexican holiday, or do you have your own unique rituals and practices when it comes to paying tribute to a loved one? Who are you remembering? Share a story with us about that person.

Your responses may be shared in an upcoming Midday Edition segment that explores how we celebrate Día de los Muertos, and how we all have our own ways to remember the family and friends that are no longer with us.

Local
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
