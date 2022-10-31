San Diego Unified would build affordable housing under latest bond measure

A school bond measure on the ballot this year would make San Diego Unified School District a landlord — if it passes.

Along with usual expenses like infrastructure and campus security, Measure U would use some of the bond money to build housing for district staff on owned land.

The district says $200 million of the bond money would be used to construct "teacher and workforce" housing at the site of the district's headquarters on Park Blvd. in University Heights.

If the measure passes, San Diego Unified would be the first school district in the county that would offer employees affordable housing options.

District-built housing for teachers is an idea that is gaining traction elsewhere in California. Long Beach, Los Angeles, Fresno, Sacramento, Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose have similar proposals

Voice of San Diego education reporter Jakob McWhinney joined Midday Edition on Monday with more on the proposal.