Paul Pelosi attack highlights volatile state of political rhetoric

Following Friday's alleged attack of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home, the public response from prominent conservatives has ranged from mockery to lies and conspiracy theories.

"As leaders and as citizens, it is incumbent upon us all to watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric. We should be able to all engage in passionate political discourse, but still remain respectful of one another," said Brooke Jenkins, interim San Francisco District Attorney. On Monday, Jenkins announced charges against David DePape, the man who faces multiple state and federal charges including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with the alleged attack.

Carl Luna, a political science professor at Mesa College and Director for the Institute for Civil Civic Engagement at the University of San Diego, said charged rhetoric is more common now in American politics than ever before.

"It used to be that when the terrible insults were given, they tended to be in quiet corridors and didn't get splashed all over Twitter," Luna said. "Now, all this stuff gets out and becomes part of a standup routine as something you expect."

Luna joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on how uncivil discourse can impact American political discussion.