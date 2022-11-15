What do you want to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is finally upon us and kicks off on Nov. 20 in Qatar where about 1.2 million international visitors are expected to arrive. Thirty-two nations have assembled their teams and 831 players are ready to play for fans worldwide.

The 32 teams will play 64 games in eight stadiums in and around the city of Doha, which has been transformed since 2010 by massive construction projects to prepare for the World Cup.

But since its announcement, the event has been under scrutiny for the treatment of migrant workers and reports of human rights abuses. Previous FIFA president Sepp Blatter noted growing calls by human rights groups and several FIFA member federations including the U.S. and England, to create a compensation fund for families of workers who died or were injured in preparation for the World Cup. Qatar's government has resisted the calls and described them as a "publicity stunt."

French cities like Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lille and Marseille say they won't promote the cup in public fan zones to protest Qatar's human rights and climate violations, refusing to broadcast the games on giant public screens.

Qatar’s conservative laws also sparked criticism. The majority-Muslim emirate has strict alcohol regulations and the event will be no exception. Alcohol sales will be limited. Just a few days before kickoff, Budweiser beer stands at the eight stadiums were moved aside to less prominent spots.

With the spotlight on Qatar this month, the Women’s World Cup isn’t far behind. It's scheduled for July 2023. The event's prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer, despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men's and women's teams.

