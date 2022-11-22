Baja earthquake hits close to San Diego

A preliminary magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook Baja California and parts of San Diego Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was reported just before 8:40 a.m. off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No tsunami warning was issued for San Diego County, the USGS reported.

It was not immediately clear if any damage or injuries were recorded.

Some shaking was felt in the San Diego area.