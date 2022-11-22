Give Now
Baja earthquake hits close to San Diego

By City News Service
Published November 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM PST
A map of Baja California showing the location of an preliminary 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego.
U.S. Geological Survey
A map of Baja California showing the location of an preliminary 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego on Nov. 22.

A preliminary magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook Baja California and parts of San Diego Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was reported just before 8:40 a.m. off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No tsunami warning was issued for San Diego County, the USGS reported.

It was not immediately clear if any damage or injuries were recorded.

Some shaking was felt in the San Diego area.

Earthquakes
