Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

What to drink when you're not drinking

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will
Published January 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST
Molson Coors bottles
David Zalubowski
/
AP
File photo of bottles of Coors non-alcoholic beer chill in a refrigerator at a vending stand on the concourse of the Pepsi Center in Denver on Monday, Nov. 5, 2007.

For many, the start of the new year marks a time for renewed goals, which sometimes include healthier habits. And for some, this means participating in Dry January: a monthlong abstention from alcohol; a detox, perhaps, from overindulgences during the holidays.

One way to keep track is by non-alcoholic alternatives to regular beer, wine and spirits. Before you stop reading in disgust, these products have gotten exponentially better in recent years, and continue to improve. Even local craft breweries, like AleSmith are getting into the game by offering its first non-alcoholic IPA.

Drinking is a social activity, and these alternatives can help people stay connected while cutting back— or quit — drinking.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Beth Demmon, a drinks writer and podcaster, joins KPBS Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about the rise of non-alcoholic beverages and where to find them in San Diego.

Tags

Local Food
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News