What to drink when you're not drinking

For many, the start of the new year marks a time for renewed goals, which sometimes include healthier habits. And for some, this means participating in Dry January: a monthlong abstention from alcohol; a detox, perhaps, from overindulgences during the holidays.

One way to keep track is by non-alcoholic alternatives to regular beer, wine and spirits. Before you stop reading in disgust, these products have gotten exponentially better in recent years, and continue to improve. Even local craft breweries, like AleSmith are getting into the game by offering its first non-alcoholic IPA.

Drinking is a social activity, and these alternatives can help people stay connected while cutting back— or quit — drinking.

Beth Demmon, a drinks writer and podcaster, joins KPBS Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about the rise of non-alcoholic beverages and where to find them in San Diego.

