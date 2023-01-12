The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas

The city of Encinitas has closed down access to Stonesteps Beach.

"The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.

Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Director Travis Karlen told KPBS via email, "The condition of the main support was discovered during a post-storm inspection and was a result of ongoing exposure to moisture and coastal conditions. "

The long access stairway was built at the end of S. El Portal in 1991. CaliforniaBeaches.com describes Stonesteps as "a locals beach ... that is a little off-the-beaten-track." The site also describes the access steps as "a large concrete and stone stairway that descends the steep crumbly bluff to the narrow beach below."

Karlen said at the moment, there's no update on how long the staircase will be closed.

The city is advising people to visit Moonlight or Beacons beaches instead. Karlen said those sites are routinely monitored "and no concerns have been made apparent."