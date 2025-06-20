Catholic leaders rally behind immigrants on refugee day

Dozens of parishioners filled the pews Friday morning at San Diego's Cathedral of St. Joseph.

They gathered to hear Bishop Michael Phạm deliver a special mass in honor of World Refugee Day.

"Look with compassion on refugees and exiles, on segregated persons and on lost children," Pham read from the opening prayer.

Phạm himself is a refugee who came to the United States unaccompanied as a boy from Vietnam with two of his siblings.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS San Diego Catholic Bishop Michael Phạm at an early morning Mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral, June 20, 2025.

"Today I'm still grateful to the United States — a nation of immigrants — for providing me with a chance to start anew," he said in his homily.

Phạm said it's concerning to see the current deportation practices in the United States. It reminds him of what he saw before leaving Vietnam.

"It involved seeing people being taken away without an obvious reason. It is sad and disheartening for me to see this kind of thing playing out in this country today," he said.

After the mass, leaders from Catholic and other faith traditions drove to the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, just a few blocks away downtown.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Father Scott Santarosa, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in the historic San Diego neighborhood of Barrio Logan, stands at the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral just before he and other San Diego faith leaders provided witness, prayers and support to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers whose petitions will be heard that day before administrative law judges of the Department of Homeland Security. June 20, 2025.

"We'll be in the hallways, we'll be in the courtrooms," Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Pastor Scott Santarosa said.

They said they provided prayers and support to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, and observed their court hearings. Santarosa advocated for the church to get involved.

"We recognize we are in somewhat extreme times. Immigrants, migrants feel like they're under attack, they're threatened. And so I think the church in a real concrete way wanted to show we stand with you," Santarosa said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Parishioners listening to Bishop Michael Phạm, from the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, give an early morning mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral, June 20, 2025.

The faith leaders stayed inside for roughly two hours.

Sanatrosa said he did not see any arrests. He heard two cases that were given a continuance and he believed their presence made a difference.

"We saw ICE officers in the hallways with masks," Santarosa said. "That was of course an intimidating presence despite the fact the federal court staff has been very accommodating today."

Imam Taha Hassane, who leads the Islamic Center of San Diego, was one of a few local religious leaders who joined the Catholic clergy in a show of unity.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Imam Taha Hassane, who leads the Islamic Center of San Diego, stands inside of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, June 20, 2025.

"As faith leaders we preach from the pulpit — we preach and talk about justice and love and compassion and all that stuff. Now it's time for us to show these principles and values on the street," Hassane said.

He hopes more faith leaders get involved and show their support.

"I hope also that the Trump administration will change their policies and just show some compassion, some mercy when they do their job," Hassane said. "Because the way they've been doing it was very brutal, was not the way we are supposed to be as a nation."

Phạm said the diocese will continue to support immigrants at the federal building as needed.