Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Faith & Spirituality

Catholic leaders rally behind immigrants on refugee day

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:05 PM PDT
Catholic and other faith leaders came together in San Diego today to support immigrants. They offered prayers in courtrooms, where deportation hearings were taking place. KPBS Reporter Jacob Aere says it followed a special mass for refugees and migrants downtown.

Dozens of parishioners filled the pews Friday morning at San Diego's Cathedral of St. Joseph.

They gathered to hear Bishop Michael Phạm deliver a special mass in honor of World Refugee Day.

"Look with compassion on refugees and exiles, on segregated persons and on lost children," Pham read from the opening prayer.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Phạm himself is a refugee who came to the United States unaccompanied as a boy from Vietnam with two of his siblings.

San Diego Catholic Bishop Michael Phạm at an early morning Mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral, June 20, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
San Diego Catholic Bishop Michael Phạm at an early morning Mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral, June 20, 2025.

"Today I'm still grateful to the United States — a nation of immigrants — for providing me with a chance to start anew," he said in his homily.

Phạm said it's concerning to see the current deportation practices in the United States. It reminds him of what he saw before leaving Vietnam.

"It involved seeing people being taken away without an obvious reason. It is sad and disheartening for me to see this kind of thing playing out in this country today," he said.

After the mass, leaders from Catholic and other faith traditions drove to the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, just a few blocks away downtown.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Father Scott Santarosa, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in the historic San Diego neighborhood of Barrio Logan, stands at the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral just before he and other San Diego faith leaders provided witness, prayers and support to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers whose petitions will be heard that day before administrative law judges of the Department of Homeland Security. June 20, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Father Scott Santarosa, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in the historic San Diego neighborhood of Barrio Logan, stands at the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral just before he and other San Diego faith leaders provided witness, prayers and support to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers whose petitions will be heard that day before administrative law judges of the Department of Homeland Security. June 20, 2025.

"We'll be in the hallways, we'll be in the courtrooms," Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Pastor Scott Santarosa said.

They said they provided prayers and support to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, and observed their court hearings. Santarosa advocated for the church to get involved.

"We recognize we are in somewhat extreme times. Immigrants, migrants feel like they're under attack, they're threatened. And so I think the church in a real concrete way wanted to show we stand with you," Santarosa said.

Parishioners listening to Bishop Michael Phạm, from the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, give an early morning mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral, June 20, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Parishioners listening to Bishop Michael Phạm, from the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, give an early morning mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral, June 20, 2025.

The faith leaders stayed inside for roughly two hours.

Sanatrosa said he did not see any arrests. He heard two cases that were given a continuance and he believed their presence made a difference.

"We saw ICE officers in the hallways with masks," Santarosa said. "That was of course an intimidating presence despite the fact the federal court staff has been very accommodating today."

Imam Taha Hassane, who leads the Islamic Center of San Diego, was one of a few local religious leaders who joined the Catholic clergy in a show of unity.

Imam Taha Hassane, who leads the Islamic Center of San Diego, stands inside of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, June 20, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Imam Taha Hassane, who leads the Islamic Center of San Diego, stands inside of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, June 20, 2025.

"As faith leaders we preach from the pulpit — we preach and talk about justice and love and compassion and all that stuff. Now it's time for us to show these principles and values on the street," Hassane said.

He hopes more faith leaders get involved and show their support.

"I hope also that the Trump administration will change their policies and just show some compassion, some mercy when they do their job," Hassane said. "Because the way they've been doing it was very brutal, was not the way we are supposed to be as a nation."

Phạm said the diocese will continue to support immigrants at the federal building as needed.

Tags

Faith & Spirituality Law EnforcementImmigrationSan Diego
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News