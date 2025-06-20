Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

'Razor blade throat' COVID-19 variant spreads as public concern wanes

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:01 PM PDT
A new COVID-19 variant nicknamed "Razor Blade" is spreading in parts of California. KPBS health reporter Heidi de Marco explains why, despite public fatigue, health experts are urging people not to let their guard down.

Some people who have caught the COVID-19 strain nicknamed “razor blade throat” report an unusually painful sore throat.

“Basically the back of their throat is all irritated, and when they're trying to swallow something it feels like what's been described as shards of glass,” said Dr. Davey Smith, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego Health.

It’s part of a COVID-19 variant called Nimbus, which now made up about 37% of cases nationwide at the beginning of the month. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projections show the variant becoming a dominant strain soon.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In San Diego County, health officials reported 317 COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 7, a decrease from the week before. But hospitalizations increased during the same time period from 35 to 54.

“People who are at high risk for COVID still are getting hospitalized. People who are taking various kinds of chemotherapy, people who are immunosuppressed, or the very elderly,” Smith said.

Public concern, however, continues to decline. About 80% of Americans rarely or never wear masks in public spaces and more than half said COVID-19 is no longer something they worry much about, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

“I'm tired of hearing about it. I'm tired of talking about it, but it's still a thing, so it doesn't mean that we can just totally ignore it anymore,” Smith said.

COVID-19 is now part of a growing seasonal mix of respiratory viruses, including RSV and the flu, he said. That means symptoms like fever, chills, cough, or a severe sore throat should prompt people to test for COVID-19, even if they assume it’s just a cold.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The rise of the new variant also comes as the federal government recently updated its vaccine guidance. Under the latest recommendations, most healthy adults under 65 are no longer advised to get routine COVID-19 boosters.

Smith questioned how the shift in policy might affect outcomes for vulnerable populations.

“The question that I have around the guidelines is who's going to get really sick and have to be in the hospital, and who will ultimately die of the infection? Will these guidelines change any of that, or make it worse, or make it better,” he said.

Time will tell, he said.

Tags

Health Health CareCOVID-19
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News