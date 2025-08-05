Give Now
Arts & Culture

Inside 'Sangre, Sudor y Mito': Comic-Con Museum's vibrant tribute to Mexico's lucha libre tradition

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published August 5, 2025 at 11:33 AM PDT
Mexican wrestler Thunder Rosa was at the opening of Comic-Con Museum's Sangre, Sudor y Mito and many of her costumes are on display. May 22, 2025
Beth Accomando
Mexican wrestler Thunder Rosa attended the opening of the Comic-Con Museum's "Sangre, Sudor y Mito" exhibit on May 22, 2025. Many of her costumes are on display.

Comic-Con Museum recently opened an exhibit called "Sangre, Sudor y Mito" — or "Blood, Sweat and Myth" — an exhibition dedicated to Mexican lucha libre.

Wrestling is wildly popular in both Mexico and the United States, but in Mexico it goes even further.

Lucha libre is deeply ingrained in the nation's identity and popular culture. Legendary wrestlers such as El Santo transcended the ring, appearing in comic books and starring in about 50 films. El Santo famously never removed his mask in public until a week before his death.

Poster art for the film "Santo And Blue Demon Vs Dracula and The Wolf Man" from 1973. Mexican wrestlers such as El Santo and Blue Demon became popular movies stars outside the ring. (1973)
Cinematográfica Calderón S.A.
Poster art for the film "Santo and Blue Demon vs. Dracula and the Wolf Man" (1973). Mexican wrestlers such as El Santo and Blue Demon became movies stars outside the ring.

The Comic-Con Museum honors that rich tradition in "Sangre, Sudor y Mito."

When the exhibit opened in May, Mexican professional wrestler Thunder Rosa was on hand to inspire young fans and to unveil some of her spectacular costumes — including one stained with blood. Her strong presence in the exhibit underscores that wrestling is not exclusive to men.

Comic-Con Museum's Sangre, Sudor y Mito features wrestling masks. May 22, 2025
Beth Accomando
"Sangre, Sudor y Mito" features wrestling masks. May 22, 2025.

The exhibition celebrates the powerful legacy, cultural symbolism and larger-than-life spectacle of Mexico’s legendary professional wrestling tradition. It features authentic masks and costumes worn by legendary luchadores, movie memorabilia from wrestling films and video clips capturing iconic in-ring moments. The exhibit reveals how lucha libre is more than just wrestling — it’s performance, ritual and a potent cultural symbol of identity.

In 2023, I covered "La Lucha," an immersive theater experience created by David Israel Reynoso through a partnership between La Jolla Playhouse and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD Downtown). The show drew inspiration from lucha libre and its masked wrestlers.

Enter the world of 'La Lucha' and Mexican wrestlers

The exhibit is on display through the end of the year at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Fans can also see the great El Santo on the big screen at The Frida Cinema in Orange County, where Armando Hernandez of Trash-Mex is hosting a Santo Sundays film series through September.

