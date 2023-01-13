Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Street vending laws now include San Diego’s beach and coastal areas

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published January 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM PST

When San Diego’s street vending ordinance took effect in June, many vendors found a new place to set up shop.

“Well we got a lot more vendors here. Because all the people who were inland came here. And all the other beaches had the same thing happen,” said Denny Knox, executive director of the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association.

IMG_2722.jpg
Local
RELATED: Beach communities seeing uneven enforcement of sidewalk vendors under new ordinance
Jacob Aere
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Knox said beach access and public cleanliness became a problem with a growing amount of street vendors over the past few years. With the new law being enforced in Balboa Park and the Gaslamp Quarter, she said, “I think a lot of the vendors took advantage of an opportunity where there was no oversight — they didn't have any rules. So they said: ‘As long as it lasts, we’ll do this.’”

IMG_5888.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Sidewalk vendors in Ocean Beach sell an array of different items along the boardwalk, Jan. 13, 2023.

But, now, there will be oversight in the beach communities, as well. It will start with a few weeks of educational outreach to vendors.

IMG_2432.jpg
Local
RELATED: Sidewalk vendors required to get permits under ordinance taking effect Wednesday
City News Service
Jacob Aere

After that, they could face citations — just like the ones that are already being handed out to vendors in Balboa Park and the Gaslamp Quarter.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“They told us we can't vend any more, even before summer and after summer,” said Jimmy, an Ocean Beach street vendor who didn't want his last name used.

IMG_5882.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Sidewalk vendors in Ocean Beach sell an array of different items along the boardwalk, Jan. 13, 2023.

He was one of roughly a dozen street vendors running their businesses along the Ocean Beach boardwalk on Friday.

He said he didn’t see the ordinance as a fair balance.

'No Vending Zone' sign in the Gaslamp District.jpg
Local
RELATED: Police begin enforcing San Diego's sidewalk vendor ordinance in Gaslamp
Melissa Mae

He has a street vending permit, but under the law he’ll have to move out of the high-traffic beachfront spot where he currently works.

IMG_5885.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
An artists sells her paintings along the boardwalk in Ocean Beach, Jan. 13, 2023.

Jimmy told KPBS he’s frustrated that there’s nowhere else in the city where he can legally sell and make enough profit.

“I want to be my own boss, have my own business one day. Hopefully they change their mind to let us stay here or bring some kind of new rule — like being here two days a week,” the OB sidewalk vendor said.

IMG_1281 (1).jpg
Local
RELATED: New San Diego street vendor law takes effect June 22
Jacob Aere

There was a recommendation by the city to designate “entrepreneurship zones” for the vendors. Jimmy said he’s still waiting to hear more about that.

The city is still accepting applications for sidewalk vending permits.

In the meantime, park rangers will start citing coastal vendors who are improperly selling their goods beginning on Feb. 1.

Tags

Local Business
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News