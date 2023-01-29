Protest rally held in Escondido for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available



Video footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers in Memphis, Tennessee was released on Friday, prompting mostly peaceful demonstrations in several cities around the country.

On Sunday, demonstrators in North County were scheduled to rally at Escondido City Hall at 4 p.m.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father and FedEx worker, was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was severely beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later.

The five officers involved in the beating have have since been fired, arrested and charged with murder.