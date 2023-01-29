Give Now
Protest rally held in Escondido for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson

By KPBS Staff
Published January 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM PST
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Yusef Miller (right) of the North County Equity and Justice Coalition speaks to demonstrators in front of Escondido City Hall, Jan. 29, 2023. Demonstrators gathered to rally against the killings of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson by police.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available

Video footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers in Memphis, Tennessee was released on Friday, prompting mostly peaceful demonstrations in several cities around the country.

On Sunday, demonstrators in North County were scheduled to rally at Escondido City Hall at 4 p.m.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father and FedEx worker, was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was severely beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later.

The five officers involved in the beating have have since been fired, arrested and charged with murder.

