Free book giveaway to support San Diego students in literacy and learning

It is a gigantic giveaway designed to help San Diego children with literacy and learning.

1,500 new books are ready to be distributed to students in kindergarten to high school.

The free book event is at the Access Youth Academy in Chollas View Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kristen Amicone is the intergenerational program director for San Diego Oasis , the organization coordinating older adult volunteers who will help children choose their free books.

"Children are really struggling with access to books. Especially with access to brand-new books. They are more likely to read, enjoy reading, and be proud they are reading," Amicone said.

Jacob Medina,12, is in seventh grade at the nearby KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy. He is currently reading a book in the series "Diary of a Wimpy Kid".

His tutor is Roy Stone, a retired nurse practitioner who now tutors elementary and middle school students through the San Diego Oasis program. He is an avid life-longer reader, too.

"You’re learning what they’re learning and they’re learning about you and older adults who are not their teacher or their parent," said Stone.

Stone is one of almost 300 Oasis volunteers.

Saturday, those volunteers will help the younger generation read books they receive for free in a giveaway.

The stacks of books being given away have been donated by corporations and individuals. Stone is happy to be a part of creating this community connection.

"If you really can’t read and write well, it affects everything you do in life. Whether it’s mathematics or art, you still need to know how to read and write," he said.

San Diego Oasis

Community Book Giveaway

Saturday, March 25, 2023

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Access Youth Academy

704 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114

FREE EVENT with no registration required

