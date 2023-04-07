Aztec fans to celebrate historic season at Snapdragon Stadium

The public will have a chance to celebrate the San Diego State University men’s basketball team for its historic NCAA run this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.

Ahead of the celebration, Senior Guard Matt Bradley had a message for those who supported them throughout the 2022-2023 season.

“To Aztec nation, I’m just really thankful for the past two years," he said. "It was a great comeback story this year as far as what we did. The run we went on, and we needed all the support from alumni, from players that used to play here, from the community, people all around the world that support the Aztecs. We really appreciate it."

Aztecs celebration Date: April 8

Time: Gates open at 6 p.m.; team arrives at 6:30 p.m.; program begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets must be claimed in advance at GoAztecs.com/MBBcelebration

Parking: Parking and admission at Snapdragon are free.

More details: Merchandise will be available for purchase and there will be photo opportunities with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.

As a senior, Bradley put on an Aztec jersey for the final time this season, and that meant a lot to him.

“I think it means brotherhood. It means togetherness,” Bradley continued. “For what we do, all the talent we had on the team. For us to sacrifice our own personal selves for the betterment of the team and one common goal. I think that just speaks to what the Aztecs are.”

And, he said, the fans mean a lot to the team.

“For us to come up short in the championship and for them to still show love like they are right now, just talks about the type of fans we have,” Bradley went on to say, “There’s no better fans than Aztecs.”

And this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, fans can celebrate one last time with the men’s basketball team at a rally open to the public.

Head Coach Brian Dutcher has been on the SDSU campus for 24 years and said this rally is a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding young men and a good coaching staff.

“Why not celebrate this team and this season. It was so much fun and all those that didn’t get to participate in it get to come to Snapdragon Stadium — be a part of it and celebrate a historic year,” Dutcher said. “Just to have an opportunity to get us all together at the brand new Snapdragon Stadium is just going to be a lot of fun.”

Dutcher said their NCAA run is still kind of sinking in, but that this celebration is about more than just March Madness.

“We won the Mountain West regular season, cut down nets. We won the Mountain West tournament in Vegas, cut down nets. Win the South Regional, cut down nets, so we’re going to celebrate all those moments in a magical season,” Dutcher said.

A grand entrance for the team is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday and according to Bradley, it's a sign of a bright future for the program.

“What we did this year is set the precedent for what’s to come as far as postseason play," he sais. "We have national recognition as far as everyone is going to expect the Aztecs to do something big when it comes to the NCAA tournament. In March, San Diego State is going to be a really dangerous team and everybody is going to be on the lookout for us now.”

Merchandise will be available for purchase and there will be photo opportunities with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.