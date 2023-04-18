Cal State student workers demand 'Let Us Vote!' to unionize

A group of California State University non-academic student workers is taking the first step toward unionizing.

They are students with campus support jobs like library assistance, clerical and dorm residency advising. They make minimum wage with no paid time-off or sick leave.

San Diego State University junior Grayce Honsa signed a union card Tuesday in hopes to join the California State University Employees Local 2579. Honsa has two campus jobs: a dorm resident advisor and mentor at the SDSU Women's Resource Center.

“Receiving minimum wage is really difficult for a full-time student, and not having any paid-time off or sick pay is a big struggle for so many students across the CSU system," she said.

Cal State non-academic student workers delivered 4,000 signatures to the California Public Employment Relations Board in Sacramento Monday.

They are petitioning the state agency — also known as PERB — to authorize a vote to unionize. They have the support of the established Cal State employees union and its 15,000 members.

In a virtual press conference, CSUEU President Catherine Hutchinson said, "Their employer is a public university charged with opening doors for Californians of limited means through education. Joining together in a union is the only pathway these students have to gain a voice at the CSU."

Colin Culver is an SDSU freshman who is helping with the union effort. He works as a residence hall front desk assistant.

"I think we have really good chances of doing this. CSU may try to delay, delay and delay. Regardless, this is a popular movement and they know it," Culver said.