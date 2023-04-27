Give Now
Chabad of Poway Rabbi reflects on fourth anniversary of synagogue shooting

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT
Four years ago today, a celebration at Chabad of Poway turned into a nightmare when a gunman burst into the building and opened fire. KPBS reporter John Carroll went to the synagogue today where they remember and honor the past while looking to the future.

Anyone would’ve known something was wrong at Chabad of Poway that Saturday four years ago, when officers and law enforcement vehicles surrounded the property.

DAY OF.jpg
KGTV
Law enforcement vehicles are shown with their emergency lights on outside of Chabad of Poway on April 27, 2019.

But the sight only hinted at the horror unfolding inside as a man, who had expressed his hatred for Jews online, burst in and opened fire. Longtime congregant Lori Kaye was killed and three others were injured.

RABBI.jpg
Carlos Castillo
Rabbi Mendel Goldstein of Chabad of Poway is shown speaking with KPBS reporter John Carroll in Chabad of Poway on April 27, 2023.

“It was the middle of the Torah reading when it all happened," said Chabad of Poway Rabbi Mendel Goldstein.

Goldstein was in the synagogue as the nightmare unfolded.

“His goal was to take down every single Jew, and we are fortunate here today, as proud as ever before, to be alive and to survive such an event," Goldstein said.

The only thing left from that awful incident is in the lobby — a tangible reminder: a partition or a "mechitza" in Hebrew, where some of the shooter's bullets went right into the wood.

B4.jpg
Carlos Castillo
A closeup of where one of the shooter's bullets entered a dividing wall is shown at Chabad of Poway on April 27, 2023.

“Antisemitism is not something new.  It has always been here," Goldstein said.

Antisemitism is once again on the rise in the U.S. Data from the Anti-Defamation League showed a 36% increase in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, was the site of an attack by British national Malik Faisal Akram, who was in a 10-hour hostage standoff with law enforcement. A new report by the Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents in the U.S. rose 36% in 2022.
National
RELATED: Antisemitic incidents are at an all-time high, the ADL reports
Vanessa Romo

When Goldstein thought about current antiemetic issues and what happened that day, he turned to his faith: to the ancient call of doing good every day — of being part of the light that overcomes the darkness.

INSIDE.jpg
Carlos Castillo
The front of Chabad of Poway where the Torah is kept is shown on April 27, 2023.

“And that’s how we can outsmart antisemitism, realizing that we have so much to accomplish, so much more to bring to the world and despite the darkness we may see and experience, one candle can push away all that darkness," he said.

Rabbi Goldstein said he and his congregation still mourn the loss of Lori Kaye after that terrible day. But, four years later, they were more determined than ever to move forward in faith.

Local North CountyReligion
