Jacobs to serve on Biden-Harris Campaign National Advisory Board

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, was among the 50-member national advisory board for the Biden-Harris re-election campaign announced Wednesday.

Board members will participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign's message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states, according to the campaign.

Additional members are likely to be added, campaign officials said.

The board also includes Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla, D- California. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, will serve as the board's chair.