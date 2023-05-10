Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Jacobs to serve on Biden-Harris Campaign National Advisory Board

By City News Service
Published May 10, 2023 at 9:03 AM PDT
anniversary of the attack Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Graeme Jennings
/
Pool via AP
Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., speaks as members of Congress share recollections of the Jan. 6 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol on the one year anniversary of the attack Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, was among the 50-member national advisory board for the Biden-Harris re-election campaign announced Wednesday.

Board members will participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign's message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states, according to the campaign.

Additional members are likely to be added, campaign officials said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The board also includes Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla, D- California. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, will serve as the board's chair.

Local
More News