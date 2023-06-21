San Diego Unified School District fills vacant area superintendent positions

The San Diego Unified School District announced Wednesday the selection of six area superintendents, as well as several key executive director positions in advance of the 2023-24 school year, filling key positions vacated in April.

Area superintendents are under the purview of District Superintendent Lamont A. Jackson and are responsible for "providing direct support to their assigned schools by working collaboratively with their school communities to implement the instructional policies and goals set forth by the district," according to a district statement.

"We are excited to welcome this team of extraordinary educators to San Diego Unified, and we are eager to get to work so we can further our commitment to creating an equitable school system that places student needs at the center, and ensures all students, staff and families feel like they belong and can thrive," Jackson said.

The six Area Superintendents are: Michel Cazary, Steven A. Dorsey, Maria Gomez, Michelle Irwin, Mitzi Merino and Gabriel Núñez-Soria.

In April, San Diego Unified vacated all its area superintendent positions, as well as its senior executive director of human resources and executive director of special education. Kristine Morshead has taken over the HR department, Angelia Watkins is the new head of special education and Scott Irwin was added as executive director of student services

According to Maureen Magee, the district's communications director, the change was part of an attempt to "recruit employees who best fit the roles laid out in the newly modified job descriptions."

"This reevaluation provides an opportunity to make sure these positions are meeting the needs of students and staff," she said in April.

SDUSD then partnered with the San Diego County Office of Education to oversee the hiring process for the vacated positions.

"I look forward to collaborating with this entire team as we begin preparing for the upcoming school year so we can support all students — from UTK through high school," SDUSD Deputy Superintendent Fabiola Bagula said. "I am grateful to the San Diego County Office of Education for overseeing an inclusive hiring process that valued input from our San Diego Unified community."

The district is now organized with six area superintendents — five that support elementary and UTK-8 schools in designated areas and one that will be responsible for all middle schools. High schools will continue to be overseen by Erin Richison, senior executive director of the Office of Graduation.

Those newly appointed area superintendents will oversee schools in specific regions of the district that will be designated later this month, a district statement read. They are scheduled to assume their posts by July 17.