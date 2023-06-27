Below average high temperatures expected for San Diego County

Low pressure over the western states was predicted to maintain below average high temperatures Tuesday through Wednesday with night and morning coastal low clouds spreading farther into the valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Early Tuesday morning the marine layer was around 2,000-feet deep with satellite imagery showing coastal low clouds spreading northward inland into the western valleys in San Diego County.

High pressure over California and Nevada was expected to bring warming for late in the week through the weekend.

Along the coast Tuesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny in San Diego County with high temperatures from 68 to 73 degrees, the NWS said. The western valleys were expected to be sunny with highs from 74 to 78 and near the foothills from 78 to 83. It will be sunny in the mountains with highs from 77 to 83. The deserts were expected to be sunny with highs from 102 to 107.

The trough of low pressure over the western states may weaken and move inland on Thursday.

The warming trend could continue with the heat peaking over the weekend.

West to northwest winds may gust to around 20 knots over the outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.