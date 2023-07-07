Heat wave likely next week for inland San Diego County

A heat wave that appears likely for inland San Diego County beginning early next week, especially for the deserts, could last a week or more, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The marine layer was slightly deeper Friday than 24 hours ago with a little greater spread of the coastal low clouds into the valleys, forecasters said.

The marine layer was expected to slowly decrease in depth through the weekend, but with night and morning coastal low clouds still spreading inland into portions of the valleys.

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 67 to 72 degrees, the NWS said. The western valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 73 to 77 and near the foothills from 80 to 85. It should be sunny in the mountains with highs from 80 to 90. The deserts were expected to be sunny with highs from 105 to 110.

High temperatures for the valleys may go from being around 8 to 12 degrees below average Friday to around 4 to 8 degrees below average on Sunday.

The warming trend could continue into the middle of next week with high temperatures mostly 5 to 10 degrees above average and with the lower deserts around 10 degrees above average.