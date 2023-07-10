Are you a San Diego elected official who has received threats?

Three quarters of San Diego County elected officials report getting political threats, according to preliminary findings of a University of San Diego poll. The survey also found women in politics were harassed more frequently than men, especially on social media.

Politicians have long been targets of public wrath. But many local officeholders say there has been a sharp uptick in attempts to unnerve them, with 66% of the poll’s respondents reporting that intimidation has increased since they started public service. Many also said the hostility has made them rethink whether they wanted to remain in office or run for re-election. Analysts say the trend is worrisome.

Rising threats against elected officials track with the country’s highly charged political divisions over the 2020 presidential election, guns, abortion, race and LGBTQ+ rights.

If you hold office in the county and have received menacing messages because of your work, KPBS wants to hear from you.