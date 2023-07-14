Randa Coniglio takes reins at Port of San Diego; Stuyvesant placed on leave

Randa Coniglio was named acting president and CEO of the Port of San Diego, filling in for Joe Stuyvesant, who was placed on administrative leave this week.

She was named to the position Friday in a closed session of the Board of Port Commissioners, the details of which — and the reason for Stuyvesant being placed on leave — are confidential, port spokeswoman Brianne Mundy Page said.

The Port District manages the waterfront for five cities: San Diego, Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach and National City.

Coniglio previously served as the district's president/CEO from 2015- 2021 and was the first woman in the role at the Port of San Diego. She joined the port in 2000 as senior real estate asset manager.

"With careful consideration, Randa Coniglio has been selected for this important role with the utmost confidence in her abilities and leadership qualities," said Danielle Moore, acting chair of the Board of Port Commissioners. "As acting president and CEO, she will provide continuity of operations and ensure stability for our organization, constituents and businesses during this period.

"Our primary focus continues to be on the seamless continuation of our services and the welfare of our employees and stakeholders," Moore said. "Randa brings a wealth of experience with this organization and a deep understanding of our agency's mission, which will be instrumental in moving forward with our commitment to serving the public without disruption."

Coniglio held multiple titles at the port after joining, including director of real estate and executive vice president. She was promoted to president and CEO in 2015 and under her leadership, the port took ownership of Seaport Village, developed Portside Pier and modernized the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal, among other accomplishments.

Prior to the port, she spent eight years managing a portfolio of commercial investment properties for a Japanese firm, and five years in retail leasing and development. Coniglio holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from UC San Diego.

During the closed session of the board, Chairman Rafael Castellanos was unable to participate due to a personal commitment and Vice Chair Sandy Naranjo recused herself. Moore, who is the 2023 Board Secretary, chaired the meeting.