Passenger rail reopens after months of closure, just in time for Comic-Con

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will resume service Monday from Orange County south to San Diego, just in time for Comic-Con International San Diego and the start of the Del Mar summer racing season.

Service had been halted since early June due to debris and dirt falling on the tracks from an unstable hillside above. The resumption follows the completion of a railroad protection project near the San Clemente Pier.

Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains are again able to travel through the area thanks to emergency construction of a temporary barrier wall protecting the tracks from debris.

Orange County officials have been working for months to stabilize the hillside above the tracks near Casa Romantica Culture Center and Gardens, which have also been affected by the sliding hill.

The first mudslide near Casa Romantica happened April 27. Rail service was shut down, but resumed May 27. But another mudslide on June 5 compelled another closure.

The temporary barrier wall is 250 feet long and 12 feet high, with pilings dug 32 feet into the ground, according to transit officials.

According to transit officials, to accommodate the expected increase in travelers, three additional trains will be added to the Pacific Surfliner schedule from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

— Train 568 will depart Los Angeles at 9:10 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 12:07 p.m., making all stops in between;

— Train 799 will depart San Diego at 1:25 p.m. and arrive in Santa Barbara at 7:44 p.m., making all stops in between. It provides an evening return for X Games attendees traveling north, departing Ventura at 7:09 p.m.; and

— Train 798 will depart Santa Barbara at 8:50 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 11:48 p.m., making all stops in between. It provides a late-night return for X Games attendees traveling south, departing Ventura at 9:43 p.m.