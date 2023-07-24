Give Now
Hot weather in parts of San Diego County to continue all week

By City News Service
Published July 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM PDT
A sign says "do no bring dogs hiking during hot weather!" at a trail on Cowles Mountain in San Diego, Calif. Aug. 3, 2021.
KPBS Staff
A sign says "do no bring dogs hiking during hot weather!" at a trail on Cowles Mountain in San Diego, Calif. Aug. 3, 2021.

A dangerous heat wave is expected to grip parts of San Diego County this week, with a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures in the 90s in the valleys, mountains and deserts Monday. The coast will be the only place to find relief from the heat with highs predicted in the 70s.

Lightning strikes were reported in the San Diego County deserts Sunday morning, and there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the desert this afternoon.

The NWS' Monday forecast called for temperatures up to 113 in the county's deserts and 100 in the mountains. But temperatures are expected to hit 117 in the deserts by Thursday and persist through the weekend.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

Temperatures will be under the triple digit marker in the valleys and coastal areas Monday and Tuesday with a 20% chance of precipitation.

"A brief surge of monsoonal moisture Sunday and Monday will bring mid level clouds and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to the mountains and high deserts. The marine layer will continue to moderate the heat near the coast. Hot weather will continue through most of next week," forecasters said.

