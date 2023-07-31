San Diego proposes using park improvement funds to repair a freeway off-ramp

San Diego city staff are seeking approval from the City Council on Monday to spend more than $1.7 million in park improvement funds on repairs to a freeway off-ramp.

The Quince Drive off-ramp from northbound State Route 163 has been closed for months after a series of rainstorms battered San Diego this past winter. The storms caused parts of the pavement to wash away, and city staff fear they may have caused slope instability as well.

The off-ramp, built with the freeway in 1947 , was used by roughly 2,150 vehicles per day in 2016, according to Caltrans data. That makes it one of the lowest-volume exits on the 163 freeway. About 118,000 cars drive through Balboa Park on the freeway each day.

But despite the exit's relatively low use, city staff argue it is a critical route for motorists to get from downtown and the South Bay to Bankers Hill, Hillcrest and Balboa Park's west mesa. While park improvement funds are rarely used for freeways, staff say the location of SR-163 and Quince Drive in Balboa Park makes the off-ramp repairs an eligible use.

San Diego voters established the Regional Park Improvement Fund to ensure a portion of the revenues from the city's various landholdings in Mission Bay Park are spent on regional parks, such as Balboa Park, Chicano Park, Chollas Lake Park and city beaches.

Balboa Park has a long backlog of unfunded repairs ranging from replacing outdated bathrooms to electrical repairs to drainage upgrades. A report published last year by the nonprofit Burnham Center for Community Advancement found the city would need to spend $444.2 million by 2036 to bring all of Balboa Park's amenities into good condition.

About $600,000 of the $1.7 million that staff want to spend on Quince Drive would come from savings on other park improvement projects that were completed under budget. The rest would come from interest earnings and other park projects that were allocated funds this year but are not yet shovel-ready.

Staff say the $1.7 million would pay for both engineering consultants to assess the off-ramp's damage and a construction contract to execute the repairs. However the total cost of construction is still unknown, meaning the council may be asked to approve more funding for the off-ramp in the future.