More humid weather, slight chance of showers in San Diego County

Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene was predicted to move northward across San Diego County Wednesday into Thursday maintaining more humid conditions with inland areas not as hot, the National Weather Service said.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms was likely through Thursday with the greater chances for thunderstorms in the mountains each afternoon, forecasters said.

Slowly drier and warmer weather was expected for Friday and Saturday, then greater drying and warming for Sunday through the middle of next week with dangerous heat returning to the lower deserts by the middle of next week.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 73 to 78 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were predicted to be partly cloudy with highs of 79. It should be partly cloudy in the mountains with highs from 77 to 87. The deserts were expected to be partly cloudy with highs from 100 to 105.

There was a 10% to 20% chance of showers and 5% chance of thunderstorms over the coastal waters late Wednesday morning into Thursday. No hazardous marine weather was expected Friday through early next week.

There was a 5% chance of thunderstorms at the beaches Wednesday and Thursday. Beachgoers should immediately seek shelter if lightning occurs.

