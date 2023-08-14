Give Now
Do you have a connection to Maui?

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published August 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT
An aerial photo shows the devastation of the Lahaina fire in west Maui, Aug. 11, 2023.
Daniel Dennison
/
Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawaii
An aerial photo shows the devastation of the Lahaina fire in west Maui, Aug. 11, 2023.

The devastating wildfire that tore though parts of Maui and destroyed much of the town of Lahaina is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The death toll is approaching 100 and it is estimated to have burned 2,170 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 structures. About 86% of the buildings that were exposed to the fire, which started on Aug. 8, were residential, according to the Pacific Disaster Center.

More than 1,400 people remain in evacuation shelters on the island. A family assistance center has been opened in the city of Kahului for those looking for information about loved ones who are still unaccounted for.

Many in San Diego have connections in Hawaii. Do you have a family, friend or business connection to Maui? If so, we would like to talk to you about the impact of the deadly wildfires that have devastated the island.

Tania Thorne
