Do you have a connection to Maui?

The devastating wildfire that tore though parts of Maui and destroyed much of the town of Lahaina is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The death toll is approaching 100 and it is estimated to have burned 2,170 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 structures. About 86% of the buildings that were exposed to the fire, which started on Aug. 8, were residential, according to the Pacific Disaster Center.

More than 1,400 people remain in evacuation shelters on the island. A family assistance center has been opened in the city of Kahului for those looking for information about loved ones who are still unaccounted for.

