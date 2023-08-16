High cost of housing drives Americans to Tijuana

San Diego is the third-most expensive rental market in the country, according to a report from Zillow the online real estate company.

San Diego’s average monthly rate of $3,175 makes America’s Fines City more expensive than San Francisco.

Part of what makes San Diego so expensive is the shortage housing options for middle-income residents, according to experts.

Given the high costs and limited supply, San Diegans are starting to think outside the box.

Many are looking toward Tijuana, where rents are relatively more affordable than San Diego. The shift toward more remote-work has accelerated this trend since the pandemic.

However, some people are concerned about cross-border commutes, quality of life in Mexico, and security in Tijuana.

Have you recently moved to Tijuana because of housing costs, or are you currently considering it? If so, we would like to talk to you about the thought process that went into making a decision.