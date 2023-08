A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Oceanside Tuesday at 1:05 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered 34.2 miles southwest of Oceanside and 33.3 miles southeast of Avalon on Catalina Island.

It was about 10 miles deep.

The quake was 34.4 miles southwest of San Clemente and 34.7 miles southwest of Dana Point.

No injuries or damage was reported.