Bob Melvin set to leave Padres, become next San Francisco Giants manager

By City News Service
Published October 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, May 1, 2022.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, May 1, 2022.

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin is set to leave the team and become the new manager of the San Francisco Giants, it was reported Tuesday.

Melvin, who was under contract for one more season in San Diego, is expected to be announced as the Giants' replacement for Gape Kapler, who was fired toward the end of the 2023 season.

According to The Athletic, the Giants were recently granted permission by the Padres to interview Melvin for their managerial role, leading to a quick decision to hire the 61-year-old Bay Area native and three-time Manager of the Year.

During Melvin's first year as Padres manager, the team advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time in 24 years.

But in 2023, the team fell well below expectations, finishing 18 games out of first place in the National League West division.

Media reports detailed apparent friction between Melvin and Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, though Preller told reporters earlier this month that Melvin would remain the team's manager going into 2024.

