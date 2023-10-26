Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

Oceanside READS celebrates 25 years of English teaching and learning

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published October 26, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT
The San Diego Council on Literacy says about a quarter of the county’s population over the age of 25 is reading at — or below — the third grade level. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne tells us about an organization in Oceanside striving to change that.

Oceanside READS, a learning center that serves adults from all walks of life, celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

As a homage to the diversity present at the center and reflected in the city of Oceanside, participants of the program wrote a book "Our Oceanside: A Collection of Learner Stories." It's a collection of 52 narratives, poems and pieces of art and Oceanside READS' first anthology ever.

Some excerpts:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"This story begins with a journey to the United States. Filled with hope and aspiration to a brighter future ..." 

"Come here she told me sweetly, my mother one day. I still seem to hear a heavenly melody in the sound of her voice ..." 

"Lucid. Innovative. Build. Read. Appreciative. Read. Year."

"I was frustrated because I found barriers. The barrier was English, but I keep going ..." 

All the stories in the book were written by adults who, not too long ago, couldn't speak, read or write in English.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Its been a really moving experience for a lot of our adult learners to see their writing in print. They are local authors. Their book is published in our library, in other libraries ..." said Chelsea Eggli, the literacy coordinator for the center.

She said the focus of the center is helping adults reach their goals. "Any adult basic-education goal, be it citizenship, reading, writing, speaking English, reading with your children. We help people with all of those goals," Eggli said.   

The city of Oceanside provides the space for the center and the program is funded through the California Library Literacy Services.

Oceanside READS has only a handful of paid staff members. Eggli said the real work comes from the volunteers who help tutor English learners with group lessons and one-on-one sessions to help each student reach their goals.

"Our volunteers are the backbone of what we do. Our wonderful cafecito groups are led by volunteers and we try to provide them the training to make them feel ready to do that. But really its our community helping community, which I think is so cool," she said.

Eggli says the center is a safe space for many people intimidated by the English language, like Amalia, who felt nervous about trying to learn the language.

She didn’t want to share her last name.

"I didn't know how to speak English. Only 'Hello.' But when I read a book, I understand a little bit. But when people talk to me, I understand never ... nothing. But now, I can speak a little bit when another people," she said. 

Students at Oceanside READS help each other, Amalia said, and create new friendships as they learn.

"There's a lot of diversity here at READS. And I think that's what makes it really unique," Eggli said. "We have people that maybe had to leave school at age 8 and they’re coming back at age 50. And then we have people that are doctors in their home country and then they’re learning English and starting over. There's a lot of power in introducing people to people that are different than them and being able to see the commonalities there."

But what all the students at Oceanside READS share is that they are present and trying something new.

"You can do it," said Doris, an English learner. "You can be positive and the bad things that happened in your life maybe hurt you, but made you better."

The center always welcomes new volunteers and students.

Hours for the center are flexible. Tutoring and group lessons vary between the center, Oceanside libraries and community centers.

Tags

Education North CountyLatinxFamilyBooks
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
What is something impacting your community that you want to see covered?

Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News