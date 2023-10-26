Oceanside READS celebrates 25 years of English teaching and learning

Oceanside READS, a learning center that serves adults from all walks of life, celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

As a homage to the diversity present at the center and reflected in the city of Oceanside, participants of the program wrote a book "Our Oceanside: A Collection of Learner Stories." It's a collection of 52 narratives, poems and pieces of art and Oceanside READS' first anthology ever.

Some excerpts:

"This story begins with a journey to the United States. Filled with hope and aspiration to a brighter future ..."

"Come here she told me sweetly, my mother one day. I still seem to hear a heavenly melody in the sound of her voice ..."

"Lucid. Innovative. Build. Read. Appreciative. Read. Year."

"I was frustrated because I found barriers. The barrier was English, but I keep going ..."

All the stories in the book were written by adults who, not too long ago, couldn't speak, read or write in English.

"Its been a really moving experience for a lot of our adult learners to see their writing in print. They are local authors. Their book is published in our library, in other libraries ..." said Chelsea Eggli, the literacy coordinator for the center.

She said the focus of the center is helping adults reach their goals. "Any adult basic-education goal, be it citizenship, reading, writing, speaking English, reading with your children. We help people with all of those goals," Eggli said.

The city of Oceanside provides the space for the center and the program is funded through the California Library Literacy Services.

Oceanside READS has only a handful of paid staff members. Eggli said the real work comes from the volunteers who help tutor English learners with group lessons and one-on-one sessions to help each student reach their goals.

"Our volunteers are the backbone of what we do. Our wonderful cafecito groups are led by volunteers and we try to provide them the training to make them feel ready to do that. But really its our community helping community, which I think is so cool," she said.

Eggli says the center is a safe space for many people intimidated by the English language, like Amalia, who felt nervous about trying to learn the language.

She didn’t want to share her last name.

"I didn't know how to speak English. Only 'Hello.' But when I read a book, I understand a little bit. But when people talk to me, I understand never ... nothing. But now, I can speak a little bit when another people," she said.

Students at Oceanside READS help each other, Amalia said, and create new friendships as they learn.

"There's a lot of diversity here at READS. And I think that's what makes it really unique," Eggli said. "We have people that maybe had to leave school at age 8 and they’re coming back at age 50. And then we have people that are doctors in their home country and then they’re learning English and starting over. There's a lot of power in introducing people to people that are different than them and being able to see the commonalities there."

But what all the students at Oceanside READS share is that they are present and trying something new.

"You can do it," said Doris, an English learner. "You can be positive and the bad things that happened in your life maybe hurt you, but made you better."

The center always welcomes new volunteers and students.

Hours for the center are flexible. Tutoring and group lessons vary between the center, Oceanside libraries and community centers.