Freshman quarterback accuses USD football program of hazing and sexual assault

Editor's Note: The following article and attached lawsuit text include graphic descriptions of hazing and sexual assault, which some readers may find disturbing.

A freshman quarterback is suing the University of San Diego, accusing his football teammates of hazing and sexual assault.

In the lawsuit, A.J. Perez says he had just transferred to USD in August, when he was forced to take part in two hazing incidents — even before he played his first game.

The complaint for damages filed this week included graphic details of team rituals involving pornography and nudity.

In one of the incidents on or about Aug. 17, Perez said he and the other new players were required to perform in a “rookie show,” in which the upperclassmen required all “rookies” to do a routine naked.

According to USD, there is an internal investigation currently underway. In a written statement, a spokesperson said: "The university condemns acts of hazing and bullying of any kind.”

In a message to the USD community, President James T. Harris said: “As a contemporary Catholic university, we hold our athletes to a high degree of conduct and character on and off the field of play. Those found responsible for violating policy will face disciplinary action."

USD head coach Brandon Moore also released a statement. "The events reported to me were counter to the directive I issued to our players and coaches about hazing not being tolerated in any shape or form in my first team meeting. As soon as I heard the allegations, I immediately reported them to University leadership," Moore said.

On campus Friday, freshman business major Caden Tadevic said: “It’s definitely not good. It's bad. It definitely ruins a lot of college campuses, especially sports, and frats."

KPBS tried to get a reaction from players showing up at Friday's practice before the Toreros' homecoming game against Morehead State on Saturday. Several players only said "no comment" before disappearing into the team locker room.

Perez has left school and returned home to Huntington Beach, pending the outcome of his lawsuit.