Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Federal money helps San Diego environmental justice projects

By Erik Anderson / Environment Reporter
Published November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Barriio Logan neighborhood sign on May 11, 2023.
Erik Anderson
Barriio Logan neighborhood sign on May 11, 2023.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving a boost to San Diego efforts to improve chronic air quality problems in the region.

It is part of a statewide investment by the EPA in environmental justice programs that totals $13 million.

The federal agency has granted the San Diego Air Pollution Control District $1 million to help eight community organizations monitor air pollution in portside neighborhoods and communities near the border.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“There’s a lot that can be done,” said Laura Ebbert of EPA Region 9. “And a lot that’s important to do in terms of making sure that folks understand, and have access to information that makes sense to them about air quality issues or about environment issues.”

The money is being directed to community organizations that are focused on serving communities which carry disproportionately large pollution burdens.

The New Leaf Biofuels factory that will be closing at the end of the year on Dec. 6, 2022.
Environment
RELATED: Controversial Barrio Logan plant stopping biodiesel operations
Erik Anderson

That includes neighborhoods like Barrio Logan, National City and San Ysidro.

“Finding ways to help communities better understand air quality challenges and to take direct action to mitigate those challenges in partnership with government is very exciting,” Ebbert said.

Two other San Diego organizations stand to see investments from the federal government.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The San Diego Quail Botanical Garden Foundation is set to receive nearly $500,000 to strengthen partnerships with local tribes and their efforts to increase climate resilience. That includes initiatives involving wildfire prevention, drought, climate change and plants of cultural significance.

A rain swollen Tijuana River near the open ocean photographed on Aug. 28, 2023.
Environment
RELATED: California joins Imperial Beach in holding energy companies liable for climate change
Erik Anderson

And San Ysidro-based Casa Familiar is getting $500,000 to invest in a seed project aimed at expanding shared spaces for environmental justice activities, housing and increasing connections to green technology.

“Together these community driven projects will improve the health, equity and resilience of communities while setting a blueprint for local solutions that can be applied across the nation,” said Michael Regan, the EPA administrator.

In total, 17 organizations in California are getting federal dollars as part of the Biden Administration’s Investing in America Agenda.

Tags

Local South BayNorth CountyEnergyClimate Change
Erik Anderson
I focus on the environment and all the implications that a changing or challenging environment has for life in Southern California. That includes climate change, endangered species, habitat, urbanization, pollution and many other topics.
See stories by Erik Anderson
How is climate change impacting your everyday life?

Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
More News