Two pathogens found amongst dogs at the San Diego Humane Society

One infectious pathogen moving through animals is challenging enough, but the San Diego Humane Society is now dealing with a double threat, One of which they've never dealt with before.

“This particular one, streptococcus zooepidemicus, is completely new for us. We know it’s out there but it’s very severe," said San Diego Humane Society President & CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS KPBS reporter John Carroll interviews San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman on Nov. 14, 2023.

Weitzman said there are 1,800 dogs housed across the Humane Society’s five campuses. He said it should be half that.

Weitzman, who is also a vet, said the overcrowding situation has contributed to the spread of disease.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS A puppy waiting to be adopted, is shown in the Puppy Pen at the San Diego Humane Society on Nov. 14, 2023.

“We know that the same circumstances that caused it to happen in our quarantine building here, can happen everywhere, and at every shelter and in every dog kennel. It’s just too many dogs that are in one area," he said.

The spread of the pathogens forced the Humane Society to pause dog surrenders, so people who can no longer care for a pet can’t drop them off here, until at least early December.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS A dog is shown in a kennel at the San Diego Humane Society on Nov.14, 2023.

Fortunately, Weitzman said antibiotics are allowing them to eliminate the pathogens fairly quickly.

“We actually gave all of the infected dogs a dose of the antibiotic that thankfully takes care of this issue within, really, a day," said Weitzman.

Unfortunately, the overcrowding problem isn’t as easy to solve.

The San Diego Humane Society currently has more than 100 puppies, and as you might imagine, they go the quickest. But they also have many more adult and senior dogs. A senior Humane Society staffer said you might want to consider adopting an older dog because they adjust more quickly, and they are potty-trained.

Weitzman said the Humane Society can help you out with whatever you need to keep your furry friend fed and cared for.