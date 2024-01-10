Palestinian youth group vies for drivers’ attention on I-5

Drivers on northbound Interstate 5 may have noticed a protest on the freeway overpass near the Nobel Drive exit in La Jolla Wednesday morning. While law enforcement kept a close watch nearby, a dozen or so protestors raised banners and Palestinian flags on the overpass.

It was intended to get the attention of early morning commuters — and to draw attention back to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“The people in Gaza don't have a daily life anymore. There's no one rushing to work anymore, people are fleeing. They're trying to find shelter, they're trying to find food and water,” Jeanine Erikat said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Palestinian Youth Movement of San Diego members hold flags and signs on an overpass for Interstate 5, Jan. 10, 2024.

She was one of the protesters at the rally who is part of the Palestinian Youth Movement of San Diego.

“We're just hoping that as people are on their way to work, that they think about what's happening in Gaza and our role that we play here in the U.S. with our tax dollars funding the bombing of Gaza,” Erikat said.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that over 23,000 people were killed amid Israel's war on Hamas since war broke out on October 7.

The local chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement is calling for a ceasefire and the end of the siege on Gaza.