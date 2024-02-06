Give Now
San Diego flood response fund has raised $832,000; aiming for $1.5M

By City News Service
Published February 6, 2024 at 1:08 PM PST
A car is stuck in the flooding on Camino Del Esta over the San Diego River. Mission Valley neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Jan. 16, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A car is stuck in the flooding on Camino Del Esta over the San Diego River. Mission Valley neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Jan. 16, 2023.

The San Diego Flood Response Fund at San Diego Foundation has raised $832,000 in donations, including a $100,000 earned match approved by the SDF Board of Governors, officials announced Tuesday.

The board approved the $1-for-$2 match, up to $500,000, on Feb. 1.

"For every $2 raised, San Diego Foundation will match it with $1, increasing our commitment to a potential $600,000 and creating the opportunity to raise at least $1.5 million to support nonprofits aiding survivors of the January 22 flood," said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of SDF. "The generosity of San Diegans throughout the county is aiding in the recovery of those impacted by helping to provide shelter, clothing and hot meals to families whose lives have been upended by flooding. We are grateful for every contribution."

Additionally, a $190,000 grant was approved by the SDF Board of Governors this week for YMCA of San Diego County to provide housing vouchers to more than 400 local adults and children displaced by the flood, a statement from the foundation read.

In total, $305,000 in grants have been made to date.

Nonprofits with the ability to support those impacted by the recent flooding are encouraged to apply for funds and can review grant guidelines and access the grant application at SDFoundation.org/floodresponse.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
