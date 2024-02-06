San Diego flood response fund has raised $832,000; aiming for $1.5M

The San Diego Flood Response Fund at San Diego Foundation has raised $832,000 in donations, including a $100,000 earned match approved by the SDF Board of Governors, officials announced Tuesday.

The board approved the $1-for-$2 match, up to $500,000, on Feb. 1.

"For every $2 raised, San Diego Foundation will match it with $1, increasing our commitment to a potential $600,000 and creating the opportunity to raise at least $1.5 million to support nonprofits aiding survivors of the January 22 flood," said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of SDF. "The generosity of San Diegans throughout the county is aiding in the recovery of those impacted by helping to provide shelter, clothing and hot meals to families whose lives have been upended by flooding. We are grateful for every contribution."

Additionally, a $190,000 grant was approved by the SDF Board of Governors this week for YMCA of San Diego County to provide housing vouchers to more than 400 local adults and children displaced by the flood, a statement from the foundation read.

In total, $305,000 in grants have been made to date.

Nonprofits with the ability to support those impacted by the recent flooding are encouraged to apply for funds and can review grant guidelines and access the grant application at SDFoundation.org/floodresponse.