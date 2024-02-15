Primary Election 2024: San Diego County Superior Court Judge races

Explore the KPBS Voter Hub Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch

What does a Superior Court Judge do?

Superior Court judges preside over both felonies and misdemeanor cases, involving everything from traffic tickets to family law. There is no limit on the types of civil and criminal cases heard within the Superior Courts. They also have authority to hear cases appealed from courts of more limited jurisdiction.

How are judicial races different from other races on the ballot?

While candidates for the state legislature or city councils usually have websites stating their platforms and strong party affiliations, judicial candidates are non-partisan and they're not supposed to be bound by political ideology. As a result, candidates often refrain from presenting strong stances on given issues, for the sake of keeping their judicial impartiality intact. Candidates for Superior Court Judge seats also do not engage in debates prior to the election.

To provide voters with information, the San Diego County Bar Association (SDCBA) conducts judicial evaluations of the candidates. Each candidate is given one of the following ratings: lacking qualifications, qualified, well-qualified, exceptionally qualified or unable to evaluate. Factors for these designations include knowledge of the law, trial experience, judicial temperament and other metrics.



Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 19

Rosy S. Myerowitz campaign Commmissioner Rosy S. Myerowitz is shown in this undated photo.

Rosy S. Meyerowitz

Superior Court Commissioner, County of San Diego

Campaign website

"Exceptionally Qualified" San Diego County Bar Association

Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 38

Kelly Mertsoc campaign Commissioner Kelly Mertsoc is shown in this undated photo.

Kelly C. Mertsoc

Superior Court Commissioner, County of San Diego

Campaign website

"Exceptionally Qualified" San Diego County Bar Association

Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 41

Jodi Cleesattle campaign Jodi Cleesattle is shown in this undated photo.

Jodi Cleesattle

Assistant Attorney General

Campaign website

"Exceptionally Qualified" San Diego County Bar Association

Brian Erickson campaign Brian Erickson is shown in this undated photo.

Brian Erickson

Deputy District Attorney, San Diego County

Campaign website

"Exceptionally Qualified" San Diego County Bar Association

Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 43

Koryn Sheppard campaign Koryn Sheppard is shown in this undated photo.

Koryn Sheppard

Attorney/Adjunct Professor for Koryn Shephard

Campaign website

"Exceptionally Qualified" San Diego County Bar Association

Valerie Summers campaign Valerie Summers is shown in the undated photo.

Valerie Summers

Prosecutor/ Educator

Campaign website

"Exceptionally Qualified" San Diego County Bar Association

