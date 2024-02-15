Primary Election 2024: San Diego County Superior Court Judge races

- What does a superior county judge do?
What does a Superior Court Judge do?
Superior Court judges preside over both felonies and misdemeanor cases, involving everything from traffic tickets to family law. There is no limit on the types of civil and criminal cases heard within the Superior Courts. They also have authority to hear cases appealed from courts of more limited jurisdiction.
How are judicial races different from other races on the ballot?
While candidates for the state legislature or city councils usually have websites stating their platforms and strong party affiliations, judicial candidates are non-partisan and they're not supposed to be bound by political ideology. As a result, candidates often refrain from presenting strong stances on given issues, for the sake of keeping their judicial impartiality intact. Candidates for Superior Court Judge seats also do not engage in debates prior to the election.
To provide voters with information, the San Diego County Bar Association (SDCBA) conducts judicial evaluations of the candidates. Each candidate is given one of the following ratings: lacking qualifications, qualified, well-qualified, exceptionally qualified or unable to evaluate. Factors for these designations include knowledge of the law, trial experience, judicial temperament and other metrics.
Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 19
Rosy S. Meyerowitz
- Superior Court Commissioner, County of San Diego
- Campaign website
"Exceptionally Qualified"San Diego County Bar Association
Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 38
Kelly C. Mertsoc
- Superior Court Commissioner, County of San Diego
- Campaign website
"Exceptionally Qualified"San Diego County Bar Association
Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 41
Jodi Cleesattle
- Assistant Attorney General
- Campaign website
"Exceptionally Qualified"San Diego County Bar Association
Brian Erickson
- Deputy District Attorney, San Diego County
- Campaign website
"Exceptionally Qualified"San Diego County Bar Association
Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 43
Koryn Sheppard
- Attorney/Adjunct Professor for Koryn Shephard
- Campaign website
"Exceptionally Qualified"San Diego County Bar Association
Valerie Summers
- Prosecutor/ Educator
- Campaign website
"Exceptionally Qualified"San Diego County Bar Association
Important
🗳️ Vote-by-mail ballots begin to be sent to all active California registered voters starting Oct. 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24. (If voters miss this deadline they can still register and vote in person at any vote center location.) Nov. 8 is the statewide election day but many vote centers are open prior to election day. Vote center and drop-off locations close at 8 p.m. on election day.