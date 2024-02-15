Give Now
The Hall of Justice in downtown San Diego is shown on Jan. 29, 2019.
Megan Wood
/
KPBS
Primary Election 2024: San Diego County Superior Court Judge races

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:25 PM PST
What does a Superior Court Judge do?

Superior Court judges preside over both felonies and misdemeanor cases, involving everything from traffic tickets to family law. There is no limit on the types of civil and criminal cases heard within the Superior Courts. They also have authority to hear cases appealed from courts of more limited jurisdiction.

How are judicial races different from other races on the ballot?

While candidates for the state legislature or city councils usually have websites stating their platforms and strong party affiliations, judicial candidates are non-partisan and they're not supposed to be bound by political ideology. As a result, candidates often refrain from presenting strong stances on given issues, for the sake of keeping their judicial impartiality intact. Candidates for Superior Court Judge seats also do not engage in debates prior to the election.

To provide voters with information, the San Diego County Bar Association (SDCBA) conducts judicial evaluations of the candidates. Each candidate is given one of the following ratings: lacking qualifications, qualified, well-qualified, exceptionally qualified or unable to evaluate. Factors for these designations include knowledge of the law, trial experience, judicial temperament and other metrics.

Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 19

Commmissioner Rosy S. Myerowitz is shown in this undated photo.
Rosy S. Myerowitz campaign
Rosy S. Meyerowitz

"Exceptionally Qualified"
San Diego County Bar Association

Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 38

Commissioner Kelly Mertsoc is shown in this undated photo.
Kelly Mertsoc campaign
Kelly C. Mertsoc

"Exceptionally Qualified"
San Diego County Bar Association

Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 41

Jodi Cleesattle is shown in this undated photo.
Jodi Cleesattle campaign
Jodi Cleesattle

"Exceptionally Qualified"
San Diego County Bar Association

Brian Erickson is shown in this undated photo.
Brian Erickson campaign
Brian Erickson

"Exceptionally Qualified"
San Diego County Bar Association

Who are the candidates for Superior Court Judge – Office No. 43

Koryn Sheppard is shown in this undated photo.
Koryn Sheppard campaign
Koryn Sheppard

"Exceptionally Qualified"
San Diego County Bar Association

Valerie Summers is shown in the undated photo.
Valerie Summers campaign
Valerie Summers

"Exceptionally Qualified"
San Diego County Bar Association

Important

🗳️ Vote-by-mail ballots begin to be sent to all active California registered voters starting Oct. 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24. (If voters miss this deadline they can still register and vote in person at any vote center location.) Nov. 8 is the statewide election day but many vote centers are open prior to election day. Vote center and drop-off locations close at 8 p.m. on election day.

Find more guides like this one in KPBS' Voter Hub.

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
