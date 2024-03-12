College of continuing education receives grant to expand health care careers

The San Diego College of Continuing Education Tuesday secured a $1 million state grant to work with regional education partners to expand opportunities for English language learners to begin health care careers.

The English Language Learner Healthcare Pathway Grant of $1,049,601 is being funded through California's Care Economy Workforce Development Package, a $130-million appropriation. Some $30 million in funding was available in 2023-24 to develop healthcare-focused vocational pathways for English language learners.

"The Census Bureau estimates that approximately 24% of San Diego residents are foreign born and that a language other than English is spoken at more than 38% of the city's households," said San Diego College of Continuing Education President Tina M. King. "Offering courses and programs such as these to English Language Learners expand access for all to the transformational benefits offered by San Diego College of Continuing Education and San Diego Unified's Adult Education."

According to the college, SDCCE will work with the San Diego Unified School District in expanding a joint Certified Nursing Assistant program where students learn skills and knowledge to become registered CNAs while "embarking on a career route that can lead to becoming a licensed vocational nurse or registered nurse."

Additionally, with the funding SDCCE plans to offer new courses in the fall of 2025 to train future ophthalmic technicians and optical technicians.